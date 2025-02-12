Park City Council to tackle big questions in two-day retreat

The council will meet for two consecutive days at police department headquarters on Park Avenue beginning Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. The meetings are open to the public.

The council is scheduled to discuss the city’s child care initiatives and housing goals.

An afternoon discussion will focus on the Main Street Area Plan, which is a blueprint for the future of Park City’s primary tourist destination.

The city council previously voiced support for prioritizing pedestrian and traffic improvements in Old Town.

But the plan includes more controversial elements, like redeveloping Swede Alley and a potential gondola connection between Main Street and Deer Valley.

The council will be asked Thursday if they support hiring a consultant to conduct a feasibility analysis for a gondola, which would run from the Brew Pub lot at the top of Main Street to Deer Valley’s Snow Park base.

The plan also entails developing a new plaza at the center of Main Street near the post office. Under the current proposal, the oldest portion of the post office, which dates back to 1921, would undergo a renovation and remain intact.

City staff will ask the council for feedback on each component of the proposal, including a redevelopment concept for the China Bridge garage on Swede Alley.

The council will meet again Friday at 12:30 p.m. for a discussion about the future of City Hall.

Last year the council showed interest in evaluating potential locations to move city staff out of the Marsac Building, which has housed municipal operations since 1983.

Park City officials have said the current building is insufficient due to overcrowding and information technology (IT) limitations.

A presentation for Friday’s meeting shows City Hall redevelopment concepts that include residential and commercial property.

Friday the council will discuss the functionality of the existing building and whether they want to pursue redevelopment.

Public input will be taken at the end of both days’ meetings. The agendas for the retreat and a link to attend virtually can be found here.