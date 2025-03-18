Park City Mayor shares State of Park City on road to 2034 Games

Park City Mayor Nann Worel is in the final year of her four-year term and has not indicated if she plans to seek reelection.

The mayor says she plans to highlight Park City’s accomplishments over the previous year. Those include the completion of the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant, the launch of a nationally-recognized child care scholarship program and the work put in to secure the 2034 Winter Olympics when the Games will return to Utah.

Last month Worel was named vice chair of the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Organizing Committee.

The mayor will reflect on those milestones, outline key challenges going forward and share a vision for the future.

Other major projects under Worel’s tenure include Deer Valley’s plan to build a new base village on the Snow Park parking lots and the city-led initiative to develop five acres at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

City leaders have also started to outline a redeveloped Main Street core with more commercial space and amenities.

Worel will deliver the State of Park City March 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

Spanish translation will be available at the public event.

After her address, residents can meet with the mayor and council members in the library’s community room.