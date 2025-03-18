Pups and patrollers team up for 10th annual backcountry rescue fundraiser

The 10th annual Backcountry Bow Wow hopes to raise thousands of dollars for local organizations like Wasatch Backcountry Rescue , Mountain Training Center and the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association this weekend.

Park City Mountain ski patroller and organizer Andy Szpak said it’s all about having a good time while raising money to support avalanche education and training.

“It's a pretty big production. We have Pixie and the Party Grass Boys coming out to play, a big dance, big party type of atmosphere,” Szpak said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Tuesday.

“We're also going to have some like raffles and silent auctions from people donating from local businesses and different areas in the ski industry. We reach out to a bunch of people and get a bunch of prizes and gifts for everyone,” he said.

Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association New ski patrol avalanche dog "Goblin."

As for special guests, Wasatch Backcountry Rescue will be joined by some of their certified avalanche rescue dogs.

“People can come meet the dogs, pet the dogs, talk to the handlers and then once the music starts coming on, it's a little loud for them, so they tend to go back home,” he said.

Park City Mountain patrollers have 13 avalanche dogs including their newest recruit, “Goblin,” an 8-week-old Labrador puppy.

The fundraiser is at the Marquis Park City on Main Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. with live music at 7:30 p.m.