Park City seeking additional feedback on general plan update

The Park City Planning Department is working to update the general plan, the document that outlines how the town should grow in the future.

Planning director Rebecca Ward said they are entering the final phase of the project after conducting a survey last fall.

“It was very clear from the results that traffic and congestion is at the top of everyone’s mind, and that is an opportunity to comprehensively think about how we can improve preserving our small town feel and also providing a network of options for residents and also for our visitors and workforce that are coming into the community everyday,” Ward said.

Using the initial feedback, Ward’s team has outlined a variety of scenarios for how Park City can address future community needs and challenges.

Those were presented at an open house earlier this month, where residents were invited to give feedback. For people unable to attend, the same questionnaire is online through March 24.

Going forward, Park City will hold open houses for individual neighborhoods, where residents can comment on the recommendations for their specific area.

Another community-wide open house is scheduled for May as the planning department prepares to finalize the general plan. The city last updated its general plan in 2014.

A link to the online questionnaire and more information about the general plan process can be found online here.

