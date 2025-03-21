Sheriff’s office identifies snowboarder who died at Park City Mountain

John Tingey, 55, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was on an intermediate trail off of the Super Condor Express chair Wednesday when a “serious incident” occurred, according to a statement from Park City Mountain.

Summit County Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot told KPCW Tingey was found buried in the snow near the Alley run just before 11 a.m.

It’s unclear how Tingey became buried, but Talbot has said the incident did not appear to be avalanche-related.

Tingey died at the scene Talbot said investigators are still trying to determine what led to the fatal incident, and a cause of death has yet to be released.