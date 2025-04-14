© 2025 KPCW

Sundance 2026: Park City Main Street will be car-free again

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 14, 2025 at 5:18 PM MDT
Barricades at the top of Park City's Main Street on the second day of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Barricades at the top of Park City's Main Street on the second day of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Park City’s Police Chief said next year’s Sundance Film Festival will again include a pedestrian-only Main Street.

For the first time, Park City closed upper Main Street to vehicle traffic during the opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter designated the road as pedestrian-only as a public safety precaution after consulting with local, state and federal law enforcement.

The move came weeks after a suspected terrorist drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day, killing more than a dozen people.

During a discussion about the police budget with the Park City Council Thursday, Carpenter said the department plans to make Main Street pedestrian-only again during next year’s festival.

“Going backwards would be a huge mistake I think, if we had a mishap,” Carpenter said. “We can’t afford failure going into the Olympics, absolutely cannot. And so we have to be fully aware of everything we’re facing, and we’re policing huge numbers. And through our evaluation, it was very detailed with the FBI, [Department of] Homeland Security, and their recommendations were to shut down Main Street.”

A survey of 46 Main Street businesses found the road closure increased revenue for some shops and negatively impacted others, specifically those at the top of the street.

According to the Historic Park City Alliance, No Name Saloon reported a decline in revenue during the first weekend of Sundance for the first time ever, which the bar attributed to the pedestrian-only street.

Several Sundance attendees told KPCW they enjoyed the energy of Main Street without cars.

Officials with the Sundance Film Festival announced last month that the annual event will be moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027. The January 2026 festival will be the last in Utah.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta
