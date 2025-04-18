Local leaders to speak at Park City '50501' protest

The 50501 group, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement, began organizing mass demonstrations at the beginning of the year.

The group said its peaceful protests are a decentralized response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of President Donald Trump's administration.

Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna and Utah Senator Nate Blouin will speak at the local event April 19 from noon to 2 p.m.

Other local speakers include the Park City Community Foundation’s Diego Zegarra, environmentalist and 2024 Democratic nominee for Senate Caroline Gleich, Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force founder Cami Richardson and entrepreneur Susan Peiper.

More than 1,200 protests against Trump policies happened across the country earlier this month as part of the nationwide "Hands Off" movement, including one in Heber.

Protests are also planned in Provo, Logan and at the Utah State Capitol Saturday.