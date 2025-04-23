Park City Council to review Bonanza Park code, 2026 capital budget

The Park City Council will begin Thursday’s meeting with housing goals and the proposed 2026 capital budget .

Park City Manager Matt Dias said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday the council plans to allocate an additional $10 million toward a new park-and-ride facility near state Route 248. The city has now budgeted a total of $25 million for the project. Deer Valley has also pledged $15 million as part of an agreement related to the resort's Snow Park Village development.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has challenged the city council to pick a location for the park-and-ride project this summer.

Later in the meeting, the council will get a first look at proposed land management code changes for the Bonanza Park neighborhood. Park City wants to make it more walkable, livable and vibrant.

The city council will consider creating a new zoning district for the neighborhood that would allow for building heights up to 45 feet, if developers meet certain “project enhancements.” Those could include affordable housing, underground parking or pedestrian improvements. Existing zoning limits buildings in Bonanza Park to 35 feet.

The council will not vote on the code changes Thursday with plans to discuss them again May 22.

Councilmembers will also share an update on the state Route 224 bus rapid transit project led by Summit County’s transportation agency, High Valley Transit. Several council members have criticized High Valley’s plan to widen state Route 224 by 10 feet in city limits for dedicated bus lanes.

On Thursday the council could approve a land swap agreement with Redus Park City, LLC – the owner of various parcels previously held by United Park City Mines.

The meeting begins at City Hall at 3:20 p.m. following a closed session.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.