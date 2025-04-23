Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey announces run for mayor

Ryan Dickey was appointed to the city council in 2022 to fill the seat vacated by Nann Worel after she was elected mayor.

Parkites voted to give Dickey a full four-year term in 2023. That year he led the way in the general election, collecting over 25% of votes.

In a press release Wednesday, Dickey said he’s running for mayor “to move Park City forward.”

He wants to “move languishing projects over the finish line,” including the Bonanza Park five-acre parcel, the new senior center and a new park and ride facility along state Route 248.

Dickey believes mayoral leadership and an “evolution in the council’s culture will be key” to moving projects forward, including preparation for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

He said he’s focused on how to leverage the Winter Games into long-term investments that benefit the community.

“I’m proud of our accomplishments during my time on council, but there is more work to do,” Dickey said. “With major projects at our resort bases and Bonanza Park and continued growth across the Wasatch Back we face challenges and opportunities on a historic scale. Mayoral leadership has never been more critical to our success. I bring a leadership style that is collaborative and positive, but oriented to drive decision-making and progress.”

Dickey credits Worel for advancing regional partnerships during her term and said the next mayor “must build on that legacy.”

“Mayor Worel’s open and collaborative approach was the catalyst for a big step forward in our regional relationships, to Park City’s benefit,” he said. “Nann and I don’t offer identical styles, but we have in common a desire to build bridges within our community, across the Wasatch Back, and – when it comes to the Olympic Games – across the world.”

Prior to joining the city council, Dickey spent five years on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. He also serves on the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District board and is a past president of the Park City Rotary Club.

Outside of his public service, Dickey is a broker with Windermere Real Estate. He also co-founded and owns a local HOA management company called Model HOA with his wife Allyson. The pair have two young daughters in the Park City School District.

On the city council, Dickey took part in private negotiations with Deer Valley Resort over its Snow Park Village development and has been a supporter of the Main Street Area Plan, a broad redevelopment concept to remake the Old Town core.

Earlier in his career, Dickey spent 12 years in management consulting with Accenture and IBM. He has an M.B.A. from Duke University and a B.A. from Colorado College.

Parkites will elect a mayor and two city council members this year. Incumbent councilmember Tana Toly previously announced that she plans to seek reelection.

The filing period for Park City’s election opens August 12 and closes August 19. Park City will be using ranked choice voting, which eliminates the need for a primary election, for the first time this year. Election Day is November 4.