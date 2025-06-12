© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Elks Club chapter celebrates Flag Day

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:19 PM MDT
The Summit County Senior Center in Park City is located just off of Park Avenue on Woodside Avenue.
Summit County
The Summit County Senior Center in Park City is located just off of Park Avenue on Woodside Avenue.

The community is invited to join the Elks Club for their Flag Day ceremony Saturday.

For more than 100 years, the Park City chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks has celebrated Flag Day.

The Elks Club, dedicated to patriotic service, marked its first Flag Day service in 1907 on June 14 – the date considered to be the anniversary of the birth of the American flag.

In 1950, President Harry Truman, an Elk member, signed a proclamation designating June 14 as a national observance for Flag Day.

Elks Club member Cheryl Soshnik said on KPCW's Local News Hour, “Elks are patriotic. Elks are an American organization. Elks respect the flag, and we're just a non-denominational nonpolitical American charitable organization, but the flag is a very important part of our patriotism.”

Park City Elks Club members Cheryl Soshnik & Michael DeJarnette on KPCW's Local News Hour

The annual Flag Day ritual Saturday begins at noon at the Park City Senior Center parking lot [1361 Woodside Ave.] She suggests riding a bike or taking the bus because of the limited parking.

“All 1,700 of the [Elk] lodges will be doing the same ceremony on Flag Day,” she said. “We actually parade in all of the flags throughout the history of our country and tell a little story about each of the flags. And then we have some patriotic singing, and it lasts probably no more than half an hour. And it's just a nice American thing to do.”

Afterwards, she said everyone is invited to stay for hamburgers, hotdogs and all the trimmings.

The Park City Elks Lodge is located at 550 Main St. and meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month.

More information about the Elks Club's Flag Day events can be found here.

Park City
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher