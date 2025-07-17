Hundreds of runners hit Park City trails for second Triple Trail Challenge

The Jupiter Peak 25K is part of the Triple Trail Challenge that takes runners through Round Valley, Park City Mountain and Mid Mountain trails in three races. The race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony said runners will first hit the CMG, Apex, Keystone trails.

“Then a little bit later in the morning, it will be Scotts Bypass, Blazing Saddle, Comstock, Power Line, Sparrow and Silver Spur,” she said on KPCW’s Local News Hour.

The trails will remain open and Anthony asks people to yield to runners.

After Saturday, the third and final Triple Trail race will be the Mid Mountain 50k on Aug. 16. Runners can still sign up for the race from Silver Lake to the Olympic Park trail system.

Each competition is capped at 400 people.

Also this weekend, Park City Transit's extended Purple bus route will take hikers, bikers and their dogs up to Bonanza Flat starting Friday.

The free shuttle service starts at the Old Town Transit Center and stops at Bonanza Flat and Blood Lake trailheads.

The bus runs Fridays to Sundays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.