Local News Hour | July 17, 2025 By Connor Thomas Published July 17, 2025 at 12:43 PM MDT Listen • 48:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (2:31)UDOT to discuss US 40 safety barriers at Heber open house (5:13)Wasatch Immigration Project receives $90K grant to help local women and children (5:43)Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's council meeting. (8:53)Heber, county housing board disagree how to spend developer fees (23:31)Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and Marketing & PR Director Alexandra Regenold share details on this year's festival. (29:05)Summit County Clerk Eve Furse explains upcoming election issues. (35:33)Leadership Park City is looking for ‘invested’ community members (43:33)West Hills town sponsor says he followed Utah law, denies wrongdoing alleged in lawsuit (45:37)Fire weather conditions continue as dry winds, thunderstorms roll through Utah (47:24)Kamas’ DeJoria Center under contract, could become hotel (48:29)