Park Avenue to undergo revamp in 2026

The major change will involve adding a new dedicated bike lane on Park Avenue, providing clearer separation between cyclists and vehicle travel lanes.

The existing dashed bike lane was first put in place in 2021.

Under proposed changes for next year, the uphill travel lane will include an expanded five-foot bike lane and updated wayfinding signage. There will also be clearer designation for bikers when the lane merges with vehicle traffic near the library.

Additionally, Park City plans to install three new, high-visibility crosswalks at Seventh, Eighth and 15th streets.

The 15th Street crosswalk near 7-Eleven will also include a pedestrian-activated light. Several bus stops along Park Avenue are set to receive upgrades as well.

The updates will not change how the roadway is used.

A diagram of the proposed changes for 2026.

Park City Transportation Planner Anna Maki said the improvements are supported by public feedback.

“People would like a higher comfort facility — essentially, they want to feel safer walking and biking on Park Ave.,” Maki said.

Maki said on one Saturday in June, over 300 cyclists recorded a ride on Park Avenue, according to data from the fitness app Strava. She said the crosswalk next to the library is also heavily utilized.

The city won’t know how much the project will cost until it receives construction bids.

Park City is tentatively planning to begin upgrades in the area in April 2026.

