Local bar helps with donor search for toddler with rare disease

The family of Kiri is looking for an adult , 18 to 40-years-old, who could be a stem cell match.

Cerebral ALD is a rare, aggressive brain disease that destroys the protective coating of nerve cells that facilitate the transmission of information. If not detected and treated, cerebral ALD can lead to significant neurological impairment.

According to Kiri’s doctor, the deadline for the Holladay toddler to begin treatment is Sept. 8.

To help find a donor, the Boneyard is offering free lunch Wednesday to anyone who gets swabbed for a stem cell match from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lunch voucher includes one entree and a free, non-alcoholic drink. Those who are not 21 can grab free lunch to go.