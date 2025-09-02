Park City Ski & Snowboard ends summer with trail race, concert

The final “Moose on the Loose” youth trail running race along with a fall 5k run are Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Utah Olympic Park. Adam Loomis, director of Ski Jumping, Nordic Combine and SkiMo for the club, says this marks the end of the popular summer series.



“This will be four of four of our “Moose on the Loose” series,” Loomis said on the KPCW “Local News Hour” Tuesday [Sept. 2]. “This is a kids race, kids from 3 to 14 can participate in ‘Moose on the Loose.’ What makes our finale at the Olympic Park on this Saturday unique is that we're also doing it in conjunction with our fall 5k which is for any age. And it's a really great 5k loop around the Olympic Park that goes above the ski jumps, kind of around the lower bobsled track. And the way things are looking, you'll be running through some fall colors.”



Up to 150 kids have participated in the series, divided into three levels based on age and ability.



A link to register is available at kpcw.org. Prices increase Friday afternoon.



Then Friday, Sept. 12, Park City Ski & Snowboard will host a benefit concert featuring ski team alumnus Bryon Friedman and his band “Freedog.” The dinner and concert run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weedon Ranch at the base of Canyons Village. Tickets are $80 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. The club’s development director, Heidi Voelker, says it’ll be a special evening.

“It's really nice that Bryon is coming back out to perform,” Voelker said. “It's a full circle, you know? He came up through the club, and he's supporting us. And he has a great following here in town. So, it's going to be a great, another great community event.”



Some seating is available, and guests can also bring blankets and chairs.



Voelker says events like these – the trail series and concert – are critical to funding scholarships and ensuring programs are accessible.



“Most of our fundraising efforts really help the children with all the extra expenses that are coming into any sport,” she said. “We're adding new ones, as you can see, because we need to generate some money for the kids to just keep going that were a lot, so that we can have every child here in the community who wants to participate be able to come to our club.”



Tickets for the “Freedog” concert are also available at kpcw.org.

