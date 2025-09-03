© 2025 KPCW

Police give ‘all clear’ after reports of armed person at Park City High School

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:24 PM MDT
Park City High School.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Park City High School.

Park City Police investigated after reports of an armed person at the high school Wednesday afternoon and determined the person did not pose any threat.

The Park City Police Department said it was called about a person who was possibly armed on campus shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 3.

Park City High School initiated its "secure" protocol, ensuring all students and staff inside and all exterior were locked doors. No one was allowed in or out while authorities investigated and classes proceeded as usual.

The district said the high school returned to normal operations after about 20 minutes when police determined the person was not a threat.

Officers have not yet confirmed if anyone was arrested.

More information about the Park City School District's safety protocols is available here.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
