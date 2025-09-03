Police give ‘all clear’ after reports of armed person at Park City High School

The Park City Police Department said it was called about a person who was possibly armed on campus shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 3.

Park City High School initiated its "secure" protocol, ensuring all students and staff inside and all exterior were locked doors. No one was allowed in or out while authorities investigated and classes proceeded as usual.

The district said the high school returned to normal operations after about 20 minutes when police determined the person was not a threat.

Officers have not yet confirmed if anyone was arrested.

More information about the Park City School District's safety protocols is available here.