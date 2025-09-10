Park City Council open to 4-story building in Bonanza Park district

The Park City Council continues to refine plans with Brinshore Development, the firm tapped to build the long-awaited mixed-use project at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive.

At a meeting Sept. 5, Brinshore presented a site plan for the five acres with roughly 70% of it as public open space. Under the concept, six buildings are spread across the perimeter, with large green spaces in the center that could be used for events.

Brinshore Development The site plan discussed Sept. 5.

The developer envisions a coffee shop at the northeast corner of the site, where the former Maverik gas station sits today.

On the other end of the property along Munchkin Road, they have suggested a “brew pub” restaurant with a patio.

Councilmember Ed Parigian said he’d like to see some smaller restaurants that offer easy take out options.

The council settled on one four-story building on the southwest corner, a floor taller than what’s historically been allowed in the area. The remaining five structures would be three stories. With that layout, the developer said it could fit around 115 housing units in the project.

However, councilmembers asked to see more detailed renderings before they make a final decision.

Outside of housing, the council has discussed a wide range of uses for remaining building space, including retail, a university satellite campus, child care and space for arts organizations and nonprofits.

Other amenities could include a small amphitheater, public art, multi-use pathways and a splash pad.

The developer proposed about 300 underground parking spots. However, Councilmember Jeremy Rubell pitched building closer to 500 spaces to capture more vehicles heading to Old Town or the ski resorts.

The site plan has not yet been finalized. The city council’s final work session with Brinshore is Sept. 24.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community. Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.