Utah bobsledder takes first in Team USA push competition

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:17 PM MDT
Kaysha Love, of the United States, blows a kiss after competing her second run to finish second in the women's monobob at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Bobsled athlete Kaysha Love took first in the pilot competition of the 2025 Team USA Push Championships to kick off the 2025-2026 season.

The annual competition is at the only indoor bobsled/skeleton track in the U.S., the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid.

Competitors are measured on the speed and velocity of their pushes with winners determined by combined times from two fastest runs.

In the women’s pilot competition, Love, a runner-turned bobsledder out of West Jordan, had the fastest combined time of 11.33 seconds.

The competition will continue Thursday with the men’s and women’s combo push competition. They can be streamed on USA Bobsled’s social media.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver