Wasatch County zooms in on transit and housing goals in general plan overhaul

The Wasatch County Planning Commission will discuss its goals and set a course for the county’s future during its meeting Thursday, Sept. 11.

According to a staff report, Thursday’s conversation will focus on four key areas: land use for each region of the county, transportation improvements, housing attainability and access to open space.

The goals set in the general plan will shape how county leaders make decisions in years to come. The last version of the document was adopted in 2001, and county leaders say they hope to finish the general plan update by spring 2026. They started the process in fall 2024.

Land use policies have to do with development that matches the character of the county. The report shows county leaders want commercial development to remain concentrated in incorporated areas, like Heber.

One planning priority county staff listed is to “[prevent] development” that would disturb the “scenic gateways into the Heber Valley.”

The county sees Jordanelle Basin – including the East Village area and Hideout – as its tourism district. It says the mountains and Strawberry Reservoir area, meanwhile, should be protected and kept rural or wild.

Wasatch County’s transportation goals include setting infrastructure requirements for new development, creating a trails master plan, and strengthening public transit options for workers who must commute to Summit, Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Last year, the county council voted to add a new sales tax to support expanded services from High Valley Transit.

Housing affordability is another big issue for the county. Goals include creating more homes for people who make below 80% of the area median income – $109,000 for a family of four. The county’s also considering maximum home sizes in areas designated for “attainable housing.”

The final topic on Thursday’s agenda is open space and recreation in the county. One proposed policy is requiring an impact fee for all new development to be put towards open space conservation.

The general plan update is an extended process including several opportunities for public input, most recently with open houses around the county.

Thursday’s planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.

