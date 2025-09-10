Park City High School students named as National Merit semi-finalists

This year’s honorees include Nolan Conneally, Cohen Flach, Henry Hayes, Weijai Li, Owen Osorio, Sony Preston and Parker Taix.

The National Merit Scholarship Program established in 1955 recognizes the top academic performers nationwide. The semi-finalists are now eligible to advance in the prestigious scholarship program.

More than 1.3 million students entered the program by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

About 16,000 students, less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, qualify as semifinalists each year.

Park City High School Principal Caleb Fine commended the students for their hard work, discipline and commitment to excellence at the school’s celebration Wednesday.

Fine emphasized the achievement reflects not only the students’ dedication but also the support of families and educators.

“It takes a team and a village to reach this level of success. This is a proud moment for parents, teachers and our community,” Fine said. “These students are leaders inside and outside of the classroom, and their accomplishments open doors to new scholarships, college opportunities and a future filled with potential.”

Finalists will be announced in February with scholarship winners named in April.

