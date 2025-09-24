Park City Fire asks for artifacts ahead of 50th anniversary

Before its Oct. 14 birthday party, the district is asking residents for help with some historical artifacts.

The district was officially established in 1975 but its history dates back to 1868 .

Now, Park City Fire is asking locals for old equipment, photographs, uniforms and other memorabilia from its half century of history in the Wasatch Back to share at the celebration.

Residents who have artifacts can contact the fire district or bring the items to Station 33, the district’s administration building, on Bitner Road. The district needs the items by Oct. 13.

The celebration is Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Station 33 and will feature food trucks and live music.