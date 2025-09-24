© 2025 KPCW

Park City Fire asks for artifacts ahead of 50th anniversary

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:57 PM MDT
The Park City Fire District wants to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the whole community next month.

Before its Oct. 14 birthday party, the district is asking residents for help with some historical artifacts.

The district was officially established in 1975 but its history dates back to 1868.

Now, Park City Fire is asking locals for old equipment, photographs, uniforms and other memorabilia from its half century of history in the Wasatch Back to share at the celebration.

Residents who have artifacts can contact the fire district or bring the items to Station 33, the district’s administration building, on Bitner Road. The district needs the items by Oct. 13.

The celebration is Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Station 33 and will feature food trucks and live music.
