9th annual Park City shot ski closes Main Street to break record

Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and High West Distillery hope to reclaim the longest U.S. shot ski title set by Breckenridge in December 2024.

This year’s sold-out event promises to serve up a new milestone of 1,410 shots.

Main Street will close to cars Saturday morning to accommodate the record-breaking attempt.

There will be a $15 flat rate to park in the China Bridge garage.

It’s free to park at Richardson Flat and take the bus to Old Town. It runs every 40 minutes.

Last year, Park City broke the world record when 1,385 people went bottoms up on Main Street.

Breckenridge followed a few months later with just over 1,400 people.