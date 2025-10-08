© 2025 KPCW

9th annual Park City shot ski closes Main Street to break record

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:09 PM MDT
2024 Park City Shot Ski
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
A photo from the 2024 Park City Shot Ski event.

More than 1,400 people will line Park City’s Main Street Saturday to break the national shot ski record.

Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and High West Distillery hope to reclaim the longest U.S. shot ski title set by Breckenridge in December 2024.

This year’s sold-out event promises to serve up a new milestone of 1,410 shots.

Main Street will close to cars Saturday morning to accommodate the record-breaking attempt.

There will be a $15 flat rate to park in the China Bridge garage.

It’s free to park at Richardson Flat and take the bus to Old Town. It runs every 40 minutes.

Last year, Park City broke the world record when 1,385 people went bottoms up on Main Street.

Breckenridge followed a few months later with just over 1,400 people.

Then in March, a Canadian ski resort crushed both U.S. records when 1,460 skiers and riders lined the slopes of Quebec’s Mont-Orford to wash down some maple whiskey.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver