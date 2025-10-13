Fall construction wrapping up on two major Summit County road projects

Preliminary construction on Route 224 for the bus rapid transit system included improving drainage and utilities, as well as removing large medians between Sun Peak Drive and White Pine Canyon Road.

High Valley Transit said electrical crews will keep working through the end of November to finish signal work. Next spring, Route 224 will be widened to add two extra bus lanes.

In Park City, Homestake Road has reopened to local traffic as crews put the final touches on the project . Residents will have access to the road while work wraps on the new sidewalks and multi-use trail.

Work will continue through the end of November.

In the spring, landscaping with planters, grasses and trees will be added.