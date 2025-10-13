COVID vaccines available in Wasatch Back without a prescription, underlying condition

For those who may have missed its drive-thru Vax ‘n Go clinics, the Summit County Department of Health is still offering COVID-19 and flu shots.

Residents can get vaccinated — with or without insurance — at any of the three health department locations in Coalville, Kamas and Park City.

Health Director Phil Bondurant described describing the new “shared clinical decision making” model recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine policy committee for the COVID shot specifically.

“So with a visit, you will have a quick chat with one of our clinicians, and they will get you set up with the best version of the COVID vaccine for you,” Bondurant said on KPCW's “Local News Hour” Oct. 13. “Based on your individual health situation, there are two different versions of the COVID vaccine.”

Jim O'Neill, the CDC’s acting director, approved the policy this month. It allows anyone six months or older to get a COVID shot as long as they or their guardian speaks with an approved health provider first.

Previously, patients would have needed a prescription or prove that they had another condition putting them at risk of severe complications from COVID.

“I'm actually an advocate of this current policy or the framework that they're using, because what it does is it puts the power to decide what's best for the individual in the individual's court,” Bondurant said. “They can make that decision based on the information that's available, or if they're a little uncertain with all the things that are going on, they can always contact the health department and speak with one of our clinicians about what it means.”

The new COVID vaccine policy went into effect just before the health department’s drive-thru clinics Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

Bondurant said the events reached more than 1,000 Summit County residents this year. This was the third consecutive year of Vax ‘n Go.

The Summit County Department of Health is a financial supporter of KPCW.