Park City High School Mountain Bike Team prepares for state champs

Park City’s coach, Pete Stoughton, said the team has performed well at regional competitions across Utah this season.

He said the varsity boys team is the best since 2015, when the team won the state championship with Haley Batten.

“This is perhaps our deepest varsity boys group that we've ever had,” he said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Oct. 15 . “As far as their speed, they’re breaking course records, and they're sometimes almost completely sweeping the varsity podiums and region.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City High School Mountain Bike Coach Pete Stoughton on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 8:25

At the most recent Region 1 competition in Vernal, the boy’s varsity team claimed four of the top five places with Cohen Flach and Christopher Biglow finishing in second and third. Miners biker Oscar Sattelmeier crossed the finish in fourth and Kyle Clarke rounded out the top five.

The girl’s varsity team also did well at the Vernal race, with Greta Kirby and Izzy Crandall claiming the third and fourth positions.