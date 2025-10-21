Barstool Sports founder features Park City pizza joint in viral ‘one bite’ reviews

When Utah faced Texas Tech and later BYU, Portnoy stopped at pizza spots around the Salt Lake valley and one in Park City.

His latest pizza review featured Maxwell’s in Kimball Junction .

Portnoy’s signature test called for a cheese pizza from the east coast-style pie purveyor.

Portnoy said the pizza was "doughy" but rated the slice a 7.1 out of 10.

Barstool Pizza Review - Maxwell's (Park City, UT) pic.twitter.com/FMfQYmsOuK — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 20, 2025

He ranked Pie Hole in Salt Lake City a 3.8, calling it a “drunk pizza spot.” Salt Lake’s Pie Pizzeria received a 6.9.

Portnoy gave Slackwater Pizza a middle-of-the-road 7.3.

The Slice House in Salt Lake and Nico’s Pizza in Provo both received scores of 7.4. KSL reports the review sparked such a surge at Nico’s it had to close Saturday because it ran out of dough late Friday.

Portnoy said the Secret Pizza Club in Salt Lake was "by far the best pizza” he had in Utah, awarding it an 8.2.

Barstool Pizza Review - Secret Pizza Club (Salt Lake City, UT) pic.twitter.com/LfX45wfuLE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 14, 2025

The Barstool Sports founder is one of five hosts on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show along with Rob Stone and former Heisman Trophy winners Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II and Matt Leinart.