Barstool Sports founder features Park City pizza joint in viral ‘one bite’ reviews

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:19 PM MDT
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reviewed Maxwell's pizza during a stop in Utah.
Barstool Sports
/
@stool.presidente
Dave Portnoy, founder and president of the sports media brand, Barstool Sports, has visited Utah twice this football season when FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff came to town.

When Utah faced Texas Tech and later BYU, Portnoy stopped at pizza spots around the Salt Lake valley and one in Park City.

His latest pizza review featured Maxwell’s in Kimball Junction.

Portnoy’s signature test called for a cheese pizza from the east coast-style pie purveyor.

Portnoy said the pizza was "doughy" but rated the slice a 7.1 out of 10.

He ranked Pie Hole in Salt Lake City a 3.8, calling it a “drunk pizza spot.” Salt Lake’s Pie Pizzeria received a 6.9.

Portnoy gave Slackwater Pizza a middle-of-the-road 7.3.

The Slice House in Salt Lake and Nico’s Pizza in Provo both received scores of 7.4. KSL reports the review sparked such a surge at Nico’s it had to close Saturday because it ran out of dough late Friday.

Portnoy said the Secret Pizza Club in Salt Lake was "by far the best pizza” he had in Utah, awarding it an 8.2.

The Barstool Sports founder is one of five hosts on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show along with Rob Stone and former Heisman Trophy winners Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II and Matt Leinart.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
