Recycle Utah aims to pick new executive director by end of year

Recycle Utah Board Chair Ken Barfield said the organization is hoping to choose a new executive director by the end of November.

“We are astounded at the quality of the applicants that we had,” Barfield said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 21. “We expected that we would have to cast a net, nationwide even, and we were completely open to it. But the local population between Summit County and the Wasatch Front have produced outstanding candidates. And we could not be more excited at the prospect of one of those candidates joining us.”

The search comes after Jim Bedell stepped down as Recycle Utah’s general manager last month. Bedell took on the leadership role in June 2024 when the previous executive director, Carolyn Wawra, experienced health issues.

Next year, the new executive director will help guide the nonprofit’s move from Park City’s Bonanza Park neighborhood to a new 4-acre property in Silver Summit along U.S. Highway 40. The land was donated through an agreement between Park City and Summit County.

Barfield said the new site, which is 10 times the size of its longtime home, will allow it to accommodate commercial recycling from area businesses.

“Property managers, hotels and restaurants have not been able to fully use and effectively use our small 0.3 of an acre on Woodbine [Way],” he said. “But for the first time, we will be able to effectively divert far more materials from the landfill or from having to travel to Salt Lake City.”

The nonprofit is working with several architectural firms and developers on designs for the facility. Barfield said Recycle Utah won’t have a cost estimate until those are selected.

