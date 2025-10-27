Park City Library to celebrate Halloween with educational haunted house

The Park City Library will be transformed into an educational haunted house Thursday.

Youth services librarian Katrina Kmak said the Oct. 30 event is a partnership with the Summit County Health Department and Park City Elks Lodge.

“Shout out to our National Honor Society kiddos and Junior National Honor Society kiddos who assist with

us and volunteer and help us set up, tear down and do all the stuff,” she said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Monday. There will also be a spooky craft opportunity for kids to participate in.

The haunted house will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

A full list of fall events at the Park City Library is available here.