Treasure Mountain Junior High demolition continues

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:40 PM MDT
Demolition of Treasure Mountain Junior High School October 2025.
Leslie Thatcher
/
KPCW
Construction crews tear down a wall at Treasure Mountain Junior High School in October 2025.

The walls are coming down at Treasure Mountain Junior High School.

Demolition inside the decommissioned junior high began in late September and now, the exterior is being torn down.

Dust may be visible in the area near the high school and McPolin Elementary during the demolition.

The work will make space for new athletic facilities, including two soccer fields and eight tennis courts. The Kearns Boulevard school was built in 1982 and housed eighth and ninth grade students.

Now, eighth graders attend Ecker Hill Middle School and ninth grade students go to the high school.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver
