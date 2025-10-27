Treasure Mountain Junior High demolition continues

Demolition inside the decommissioned junior high began in late September and now, the exterior is being torn down.

Dust may be visible in the area near the high school and McPolin Elementary during the demolition.

The work will make space for new athletic facilities , including two soccer fields and eight tennis courts. The Kearns Boulevard school was built in 1982 and housed eighth and ninth grade students.

Now, eighth graders attend Ecker Hill Middle School and ninth grade students go to the high school.