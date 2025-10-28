Local nonpartisan groups create digital Park City candidate forum

Park City’s mayoral and council candidates got to share more about their plans for the community’s future as part of a unique political forum locals can watch on demand.

The three candidates running for Park City Council are incumbents Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell, along with Old Town resident Diego Zegarra. The two mayoral candidates are incumbent Councilmember Ryan Dickey and Park Meadows resident Jack Rubin.

The Wasatch Back chapters of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the League of Women Voters as well as the Pro-Active Alliance partnered to provide voters an on-demand forum .

Wasatch Back Citizens’ Climate Lobby President Tracy Harden said the groups wanted to bring their voices together.

“It was really quite interesting to bring our minds together and sit around and evaluate what we're seeing and where the holes were in the discussions and what we thought voters still needed to learn,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday.

The forum interviews were conducted individually through Zoom. Each candidate had the chance to answer three general questions they received in advance. They were about sustainability, government transparency and affordable housing.

Kori Shadrick with the Pro-Active Alliance said this allowed candidates to come prepared.

“They've been doing their homework, so it was really nice to feel that no matter what happens, I think we're in good hands,” she said.

Candidates then answered three “tailored” questions on the spot, covering topics the organizations felt needed more clarity.

Dickey addressed queries about leadership style, Clark Ranch and ski culture. Rubin was asked about slow growth vs. progress, Richardson Flat and strike resolution.

Rubell discussed kindness vs. discord, skepticism and progress and safety priorities. Zegarra answered questions on political will, HOA conflict and affordable housing balance. Toly’s questions covered Clark Ranch, environmental priorities and Swede Alley.

“It was really helpful to hear from Tana Toly about her position on Clark Ranch, because what's confusing to I think a lot of people, is the difference between the conservation easement and the 10, 15, acres that we're doing for the affordable housing,” Harden said.

Find the on-demand forum here and KPCW’s Park City forum here .

Election Day is Nov. 4. New this year, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 to be counted. An Election Day postmark will no longer count.

