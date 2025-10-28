TEDxParkCity brings its ‘big ideas’ to town

The 2025 TEDxParkCity is set for Thursday, Oct. 30 at the Park City Eccles Theater. Each year, local audiences watch curated talks from the annual TED conference held in Vancouver, Canada, featuring thought leaders and innovators from around the world.

This year’s TED conference was held in April and centered on the theme “Humanity Reimagined.” TEDxParkCity organizer Teri Orr says the Park City event will showcase speakers who embody “a new level of fearlessness,” including an investigative reporter who exposed the role of tech companies in political manipulation and the rise of what she calls the “broligarchy.”

“You're going to take the ride with us that that we took, and it's Carol Cadewalladr, the journalist who was with “The Daily Telegraph” who was fired, along with a lot of her staff,” Orr said. “I think it was 2019 when she broke the Brexit story and all about the election and all about the Tech Bros. And she then, after she did that story, had to go into hiding.”

Co-organizer Bari Nan Rothchild says the evening’s lineup captures the spirit of TED’s wide range of offerings.

“We're going to hear from a Costa Rican diplomat, Christiana Figueres, Rothchild said. “We're going to hear from Sam Altman, from Open AI. We're going to hear from John Mackey, who founded Whole Foods. We're going to hear from [violinist] Joshua Bell.”