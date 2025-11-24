© 2025 KPCW

Park City School District board approves more than $15 million for Dozier Field improvements

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:36 PM MST
Games at Park City High School's Dozier Field attract fans of all ages.
Elizabeth Bolton
Games at Park City High School's Dozier Field attract fans of all ages.

The Park City School District Board of Education has approved funding for phase 4 of the athletics master plan at a special meeting Monday.

The district is improving its athletics facilities in four phases.

Phase 1 and and 2 include work at Treasure Mountain Junior High School where new soccer and tennis courts will be installed. Phase 3, not yet approved, would renovate Park City High School’s gym and build a field house and parking.

Models of what the seating upgrades will look like at Dozier Field.
Park City School District
Models of what the seating upgrades will look like at Dozier Field.

Phase 4 of the project improves Dozier Field, adding a new track and a complete reconstruction of the home-side bleachers. The new seating structure will be made out of concrete and feature locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, a press box and added storage.

During the special session, the district’s Business Administrator Randy Upton outlined the maximum cost for this phase at $15,707,854.

Upton said it will be paid for with Treasure Mountain Sports Complex remaining funds, high school bond money and interest and the district’s fiscal year 2027 capital budget.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver