Park City School District board approves more than $15 million for Dozier Field improvements
The Park City School District Board of Education has approved funding for phase 4 of the athletics master plan at a special meeting Monday.
The district is improving its athletics facilities in four phases.
Phase 1 and and 2 include work at Treasure Mountain Junior High School where new soccer and tennis courts will be installed. Phase 3, not yet approved, would renovate Park City High School’s gym and build a field house and parking.
Phase 4 of the project improves Dozier Field, adding a new track and a complete reconstruction of the home-side bleachers. The new seating structure will be made out of concrete and feature locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, a press box and added storage.
During the special session, the district’s Business Administrator Randy Upton outlined the maximum cost for this phase at $15,707,854.
Upton said it will be paid for with Treasure Mountain Sports Complex remaining funds, high school bond money and interest and the district’s fiscal year 2027 capital budget.