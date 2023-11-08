Daniel Patrick O’Connell is a retired investment banker and financial advisor who hasskied in Park City for 30 years. His wife, Charlotte, and he bought a townhouse in Lower Deer Valley in 2021 and moved full-time to Park City from Miami in 2023.

From 2019-2023, Pat O’Connell served on the Executive and Finance committees and as Investment Committee chair for Friends of WLRN, the media manager for public radio and television broadcasting stations in South Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and the Florida Keys). Mr. O’Connell was Chief Financial Officer from 2015-2018 for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s State Agriculture Development Committee, which funds farmland preservation in the Garden State. Hespent 2011-2014 as Resident Debt Advisor to the Mongolian Ministry of Finance in Ulaanbaatar with the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Technical Assistance.

Prior to his government service, Pat O’Connell was President of Evergreen Capital Advisors, a Princeton, New Jersey-based financial advisory firm that assisted state and local governments and agencies in financing projects in the domestic debt markets. He was also associated with the New York Stock Exchange member firm of Butcher & Singer Inc. in Philadelphia, where he managed a four-office public finance group that completed over 400 debt transactions. Mr. O’Connell began his career with the Wall Street firm of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Pat O’Connell was raised in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. He earned his A.B. degree in Economics from Princeton University, graduating in three years of study, and his M.B.A. degree from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He and his wife, a retired American Airline pilot, have a son who is studying for his M.B.A. from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a daughter who works for a real estate technology firm in Austin, Texas.