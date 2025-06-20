© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | June 20, 2025

By Sarah Ervin,
John BurdickAmber Borowski JohnsonAndrea BuchananMitchell ElliottBill Skinner
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:47 AM MDT
KPCW

This week on The Community Campfire, discover Sycamore Swing — a teen-led, all-ages dance night in Heber Valley that mixes country charm, beginner swing lessons and community connection.

In our Campfire Music Sesh, rising indie rock band Krooked Kings brings their emotionally charged sound straight from Salt Lake City.

Plus, Coach Skinner has the latest scoop on local sports, we’ll preview the weekend’s top community events, drop some unexpected fun facts and of course — anything goes when the Campfire Kids take the mic.

