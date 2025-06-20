The Community Campfire | June 20, 2025

This week on The Community Campfire, discover Sycamore Swing — a teen-led, all-ages dance night in Heber Valley that mixes country charm, beginner swing lessons and community connection.

In our Campfire Music Sesh, rising indie rock band Krooked Kings brings their emotionally charged sound straight from Salt Lake City.

Plus, Coach Skinner has the latest scoop on local sports, we’ll preview the weekend’s top community events, drop some unexpected fun facts and of course — anything goes when the Campfire Kids take the mic.