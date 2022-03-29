Cada Domingo | Olivia Jaramillo 03-27-22

Olivia Jaramillo, Director for Public Relations with Equality Utah joins us to respond to the bill HB0011 passed into law by Utah's legislature, which is set to go into effect on July 1st 2022. We discuss the impact this bill will have on the marginalized, the current efforts to resist it, and seeks to minimize the impact it will have on vulnerable children.

Olivia Jaramillo, Directora de Relaciones Publicas con Equality Utah nos acompaña para responder a la propuesta HB0011 que pasó a ser ley por la legislatura, la cuál está programada para tomar efecto el 1ro de Julio del 2022. Discutimos el impacto que este tendrá contra los marginalizados, los esfuerzos para resistirle, y busca minimizar el impacto que tendrá en niños/as/es vulnerables.

