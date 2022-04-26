Cada Domingo | Vicky Lowe 04-24-22

Vicky Lowe is an artist and a teacher at The Madeleine Choir School. Her work is heavily influenced by her indigenous roots. The daughter of an indigenous Maya Matriarch, Lowe uses this heritage and cultural understanding to not only push for decolonization, but to push for a re-indigenization, and she uses her work as a tool to forward these ideas. She joins us to chat about her residency with the Artists in Residency program organized by the Leonardo Museum in collaboration with Artes de México en Utah. We chat about her work, the inspiration, and the ideas behind her creations, and her goals for this residency program.

Vicky Lowe es artista y maestra en The Madeleine Choir School. Su trabajo está fuertemente influenciado por sus raíces indigenas. Como hija de una matriarca indigena Maya, Lowe usa su legado y entendimiento cultural para no solo luchár para la decolonización, pero también para empujár a la re-indigenización, y ella usa su trabajo como una herramienta para avanzar estas ideas. Ella nos acompaña para hablar de su residencia con el programa Artistas en Residencia organizado por el Museo The Leonardo en colaboración con Artes de México en Utah. Charlamos de su trabajo, su inspiracion, y las ideas detrás de sus creaciones, y de sus metas para este programa de residencia.