Cada Domingo | Andrea Zavala 05-08-22

Andrea Zavala is the

Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator with the Arts Council for Park City & Summit County, and she returns to reminds us about the Call for Artists for the 2022 Latino Arts Festival taking place Summer of 2022 in Park City Utah. The Call for Artists is open to all Latino artists around the country, and has a deadline of March 10th, 2022. The Latino Arts Festival takes place between June 20th and June 26th, 2022 at various locations in Park City, Utah.

Website

Call For Artists Application

Andrea Zavala es la Coordinadora para Alzance e Involucramiento Comunitario con el Consejo de Artes para Park City y el Condado de Summit, y regresa para recordarnos de la Convocatoria para Artistas para el Festival de Arte latino 2022 que toma lugar el verano del 2022 en Park City Utah.

La Convocatoria Para Artistas está abierta a todos los artistas Latinos alrededor del país, y tiene una fécha límite del 10 de mayo, 2022. El Festival de Arte Latino toma lugar entre el 20 y el 26 de junio del 2022 en varias localidades a travez de Park City, Utah.

Website

Aplicación para la Convocatoria para Artistas