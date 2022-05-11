© 2022 KPCW

Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Emma Zevallos 05-01-22

Published May 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM MDT
Emma Zevallos is the Director of Prevention and Education with the Park City Peace House, a local non-profit organization to talk about its new mission and new vision, how that will affect who receives services, and much more. We spend the hour reviewing the history of the organization, its new direction and focus, and how this will help bring support and help to those in need in our community.

Emma Zevallos es la Directora de Prevención y Educación con el Peace House de Park City, una organización sin fines de lúcro local para hablarnos de la nueva misión y visión, cómo ésta afectará a quíen recibirá servicios, y múcho más. Pásamos la hora revisitando la historia de la organización, su nueva dirección y enfoque, y como esto ayudará a traer apoyo y ayuda a aqueyos en necesidad en nuestra comunidad.

Tel 24 hrs 800-647-9161

Website
En Español

Cada Domingo Cada DomingoPeace HouseHelp Linenonprofit
