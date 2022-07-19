Cada Domingo | Zaida Machado 07-17-22

We spend the hour chatting with Artist Zaida Machado, winner of Latinarte, a project organized by the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City and Artes de Mexico en Utah, and participated in the Park City Latino Arts Festival and the Salt Lake Arts Festival in 2022. We talk about her education, her inspiration, and her process.

Pasamos la hora platicando con artista Zaida Machado, ganadora de Latinarte, un proyecto organizado por el Consulado de México en Salt Lake City y Artes de México en Utah, y participante en el Festivad de Arte latino y el Festival de Arte de Utah del 2022. Platicamos de su educación, su inspiración, y su proceso.