Cada Domingo | Luz Camila García Meza 07-31-22

Luz Camila Garcia Meza's family immigrated to the US with her family who sought refuge from the dangerous living conditions in Venezuela when she was 14 years old. This was a difficult transition for her at first, when she began writing a personal journal. As time passed, her views on her new life changed, as did the focus of her writings. Now, through the self-published collection of her writings titled "Metamorfosis de las Ninfas" ("The Metamorphosis of the Nymphs") she hopes her experiences and her writings will help other people struggling with a similar transition. Luz Camila joins us to talk about this transition, the process of writing, and about how her views changed over time.

Luz Camila Garcia Meza emigró a los Estados Unidos con su familia bustando refugio de las peligrosas condiciones en Venezuela cuando ella tenía 14 años de edad. Mientras pasó el tiempo, su manera de ver a su nueva vida cambió, tal como el enfoque de su escritura. Ahora, a través de la autopublicacíon de sus escrituras tituladas Metamorfosis de las Ninfas" ella desea que sus experiencias y sus escrituras ayuden a otras personas luchando con una transisión Símilar. Luz Camila nos acompaña para hablar de esta transición, el proceso de escribir, y de cómo su manera de ver al mundo cambió al pasar del tiempo.