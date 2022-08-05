© 2022 KPCW

Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Luz Camila García Meza 07-31-22

Published August 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM MDT
Luz Camila Garcia Meza's family immigrated to the US with her family who sought refuge from the dangerous living conditions in Venezuela when she was 14 years old. This was a difficult transition for her at first, when she began writing a personal journal. As time passed, her views on her new life changed, as did the focus of her writings. Now, through the self-published collection of her writings titled "Metamorfosis de las Ninfas" ("The Metamorphosis of the Nymphs") she hopes her experiences and her writings will help other people struggling with a similar transition. Luz Camila joins us to talk about this transition, the process of writing, and about how her views changed over time.

Luz Camila Garcia Meza emigró a los Estados Unidos con su familia bustando refugio de las peligrosas condiciones en Venezuela cuando ella tenía 14 años de edad. Mientras pasó el tiempo, su manera de ver a su nueva vida cambió, tal como el enfoque de su escritura. Ahora, a través de la autopublicacíon de sus escrituras tituladas Metamorfosis de las Ninfas" ella desea que sus experiencias y sus escrituras ayuden a otras personas luchando con una transisión Símilar. Luz Camila nos acompaña para hablar de esta transición, el proceso de escribir, y de cómo su manera de ver al mundo cambió al pasar del tiempo.

