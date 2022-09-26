Cada Domingo | Ivan "The Cannibal" Ortega 09-25-22

Artist Ivan the Cannibal returns to talk about his second turn participating in Artists in Residence, a pilot artist residency program organized by The Leonardo and Artes de México en Utah that focuses on Latinx artists living in Utah in different career levels. Ivan talks about his inspiration, the focus of this exhibit, and some of the techniques and strategies he employed, as well as some of the important lessons he has learned from this program.

El artista Ivan the Cannibal regresa para hablar de su segundo turno participando en el programa Artistas en Residencia organizado por El Leonardo y Artes de México en Utah que se enfóca en artistas Latinx viviendo en Utah a diferentes niveles de sus carreras. Ivan habla de su inspiración, el enfoque de esta exhibicion, y algunas de las tecnicas y estrategias que el empleó, al igual de algunas de las lecciones importantes que el ha aprendido de este programa.

