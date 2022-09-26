© 2022 KPCW

Cada Domingo | Olga, Anahi & Aimee 09-25-22

Published September 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM MDT
unidxs.png

We continue our conversation about LGBTQ+ issues for the already marginalized minorities, this time joined by Unidxs members Olga, Anahi, and Aimee. We chat about issues that affect those at the margins of minority communities, discuss the challenges of addressing all the issues that affect these members, and the complexities of how the many challenges these communities face are interconnected.

Continuamos nustra conversación de temas LGBTQ+ para las minorías ya marginalizadas, esta ves acompañados por miembros de Unidexs Olga, Anahi, y Aimee. Charlamos de temas que afectan a aquellos en los margenes de comunidades de minoria, discutimos los retos de enfrentar todos los temas que afectan a estos miembros, y la complejidad de como los muchos retos estas comunidades enfrentan están interconectados.

