Cada Domingo | Andrea Silva 10-16-22

Andrea Silva with Artes de México en Utah joins us to talk about the Celebration event for the Sor Juana Prize and Latinarte for 2022 on Tuesday October 18th at 6pm at the Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City. The event is free and open to the public, but requires registration through Eventbrite.

Andrea Silva con Artes de México en Utah nos acompaña para hablar de la Celebración para el Premio Sor Juana y Latinarte del 2022 el martes 18 de octubre a las 6pm en el museo The Leonardo en Salt Lake City.

El evento es grátis y abierto al publico, pero requiere registrarse via Eventbrite.

Martes 18 de Octubre

6pm

The Leonardo Museum

209 East 500 South

Salt Lake City Utah

84111

