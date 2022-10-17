© 2022 KPCW

Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Andrea Silva 10-16-22

Published October 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM MDT
AMU Sor Juana 2022.jpg

Andrea Silva with Artes de México en Utah joins us to talk about the Celebration event for the Sor Juana Prize and Latinarte for 2022 on Tuesday October 18th at 6pm at the Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City. The event is free and open to the public, but requires registration through Eventbrite.

Andrea Silva con Artes de México en Utah nos acompaña para hablar de la Celebración para el Premio Sor Juana y Latinarte del 2022 el martes 18 de octubre a las 6pm en el museo The Leonardo en Salt Lake City.
El evento es grátis y abierto al publico, pero requiere registrarse via Eventbrite.

Martes 18 de Octubre
6pm
The Leonardo Museum
209 East 500 South
Salt Lake City Utah
84111

Eventbrite

Website
Facebook
Instagram

Cada Domingo Premio Sor Juana de Poesía y PrósaArtes de México en Utah
