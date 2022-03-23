Local News Hour - March 23, 2022
The Local News Hour for March 23, 2022, hosted by Leslie Thatcher. Today's guests include: (08:58) High Valley Transit Board member Kim Carson has an update on the new transit facility and how it will be paid for, (25:45) Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association Member Mike Reilly has details on the Backcountry Bowwow event for the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue on Friday, and (33:26) Park City Senior Police Officer Terry Knechtel talks about Citizen Police Academy.
(07:07) Park City School District says it goes beyond mandatory reporting standards, provides annual training.
(32:49) Connect Summit County's event today at the Park City Library Community Room on their mental health financial assistance program.
(38:15) Park City awarded $2.4 million to expand electric transit fleet.
(40:01) Billy Demong steps down as Executive Director of USA Nordic.
(41:21) Art and music join forces to bring community together.
(43:24) Friends of Heber Valley seeks to grow, obtain 501(c)(4) nonprofit status.