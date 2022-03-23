© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 23, 2022

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Local News Hour for March 23, 2022, hosted by Leslie Thatcher. Today's guests include: (08:58) High Valley Transit Board member Kim Carson has an update on the new transit facility and how it will be paid for, (25:45) Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association Member Mike Reilly has details on the Backcountry Bowwow event for the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue on Friday, and (33:26) Park City Senior Police Officer Terry Knechtel talks about Citizen Police Academy.

(07:07) Park City School District says it goes beyond mandatory reporting standards, provides annual training.
(32:49) Connect Summit County's event today at the Park City Library Community Room on their mental health financial assistance program.
(38:15) Park City awarded $2.4 million to expand electric transit fleet.
(40:01) Billy Demong steps down as Executive Director of USA Nordic.
(41:21) Art and music join forces to bring community together.
(43:24) Friends of Heber Valley seeks to grow, obtain 501(c)(4) nonprofit status.

Local News Hour High Valley TransitPark City Professional Ski Patrol AssociationMike ReillyPark City Police DepartmentTerry Knechtel
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
