Local News Hour - April 5, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (07:46) Park City Chamber Communications Director Dan Howard and Heber Valley Chamber Director Dallin Koecher, with details on this year's Wasatch Back Economic Summit, (20:26) Marianne Cone and Sally Elliott with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History talk about their request to Park City Council to create an event center at the former Silver Mine Adventure and (34:27) director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues.
(03:48) Senior Center members are excited for a 'new era of cooperation'
(31:19) Park City school board member Kara Hendrickson resigns
(32:42) Local man dies at Park City Mountain Resort
(46:33) First-year Trailside principal out after contract not renewed
(48:14) Heber City Council will take up public comment periods, open space, summer beer gardens