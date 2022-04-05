© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 5, 2022

Published April 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT
LNH 04-05-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (07:46) Park City Chamber Communications Director Dan Howard and Heber Valley Chamber Director Dallin Koecher, with details on this year's Wasatch Back Economic Summit, (20:26) Marianne Cone and Sally Elliott with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History talk about their request to Park City Council to create an event center at the former Silver Mine Adventure and (34:27) director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues.

(03:48) Senior Center members are excited for a 'new era of cooperation'
(31:19) Park City school board member Kara Hendrickson resigns
(32:42) Local man dies at Park City Mountain Resort
(46:33) First-year Trailside principal out after contract not renewed
(48:14) Heber City Council will take up public comment periods, open space, summer beer gardens

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
