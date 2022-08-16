Local News Hour | August 15, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour: (10:39) Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation. (22:02) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Amanda Sorenson have an update on youth sports programs and (36:15) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.
(2:20) UDOT work on I-80 will affect Kimball Junction traffic starting Monday
(3:17 ) Wasatch County pledges $2 million to preserve Midway farm as open space
(6:25) Lightning and campsite use sparks local fires
(7:35 ) Utah public and charter schools will provide free period products
(48:19) Park City wins big over Wasatch, South Summit and North Summit start season strong