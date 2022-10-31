Local News Hour | October 31, 2022

Author Lisa Napoli discusses the Summit County Library Author Talk series and discusses her book, "Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR." (6:23)

New West KnifeWorks retail director Pete Citrano details how professionals can get discounts on new knives. (22:29)

Author and yoga instructor Colie Belieu shares her new book, "Mindful Motherhood: A Yoga-Based Journey to Pregnancy and Birth" and upcoming classes and workshops. (32:04)

Vancouver Olympics setback boosts Utah’s chances to host in 2030 (2:51)

Wasatch and South Summit claim victories while Park City and North Summit end their season (29:38)

Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween (41:13)

Don’t spook your pet! Tips for your furry friends’ comfort this Halloween (42:21)

Outgoing PC Tots director outlines challenges for successor (45:18)