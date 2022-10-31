© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 31, 2022

Published October 31, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 10-31-2022.png

Author Lisa Napoli discusses the Summit County Library Author Talk series and discusses her book, "Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR." (6:23)

New West KnifeWorks retail director Pete Citrano details how professionals can get discounts on new knives. (22:29)

Author and yoga instructor Colie Belieu shares her new book, "Mindful Motherhood: A Yoga-Based Journey to Pregnancy and Birth" and upcoming classes and workshops. (32:04)

Vancouver Olympics setback boosts Utah’s chances to host in 2030 (2:51)
Wasatch and South Summit claim victories while Park City and North Summit end their season (29:38)
Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween (41:13)
Don’t spook your pet! Tips for your furry friends’ comfort this Halloween (42:21)
Outgoing PC Tots director outlines challenges for successor (45:18)

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
