local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 27, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST
Sundance Film Festival Main Street 2023
Breanna Downs
/
Sundance Institute

Utah Avalanche Center report (02:21)

No leads in stolen bear statue investigation (05:06)

Heber Valley hotel, restaurant revenues grow in 2022 (05:58)

Horse-powered skiing hits Heber (08:21)

Those Park City bus signs might actually work soon (09:17)

School voucher bill passes in Utah Legislature (10:42)

Park City Board of Realtors break down year-end housing report (12:43)

Despite Sundance, Heber Valley air traffic lags behind past years (32:30)

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews (35:52)

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
