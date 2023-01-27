Local News Hour | January 27, 2023
Utah Avalanche Center report (02:21)
No leads in stolen bear statue investigation (05:06)
Heber Valley hotel, restaurant revenues grow in 2022 (05:58)
Horse-powered skiing hits Heber (08:21)
Those Park City bus signs might actually work soon (09:17)
School voucher bill passes in Utah Legislature (10:42)
Park City Board of Realtors break down year-end housing report (12:43)
Despite Sundance, Heber Valley air traffic lags behind past years (32:30)
Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews (35:52)