Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 2, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST
Utah Avalanche Center update (02:35)

Park City Fire District seeing uptick in carbon monoxide emergencies this winter (05:30)

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte shares updates from Wednesday's meeting (09:11)

Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow (23:02)

State of Mind mental health symposium returns Feb. 13 to Feb. 16 (23:29)

New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest (32:15)

Mary Jane's owner Lori Harris talks about the Main Street business closing (35:04)

Congestion pricing? SR-248 tunnel? Park City Council dives into transit solutions (44:58)

Bed, Bath and Beyond to close in Park City (47:15)

Deer Valley opens new Burns lift, increasing access to Little Baldy Mountain (48:00)

