Congestion pricing? SR-248 tunnel? Park City Council dives into transit solutions

The city council plans to jump back into a list of transportation ideas that it started considering last year. Potential strategies to combat growing gridlock include congestion pricing during peak times, a tunnel beneath SR-248, and expanding the Rail Trail to include aerial transit.

The city recently received an $80,000 grant from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to research the viability of some of those. City staff are looking to the council to decide what options they should evaluate further.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said solving traffic congestion around town will likely involve multiple schemes.

Later in the meeting, a large contingent of pickleball players is planning to show up in support of more places to play.

The council is set to discuss the possibility of expanding recreational facilities around Park City.

One option on the table is building 16 outdoor and eight indoor pickleball courts at the sports complex in Quinn’s Junction. Early estimates put the price tag at roughly $9 million.

In past meetings, pickleballers have passionately criticized the recreation department’s sharing of courts at the MARC, saying tennis players get too much priority.

With city council support, a request for construction management services could be put out for the project. The item is a work session on the agenda and the council does not need to vote to move the project forward.

Also included in the discussion about the recreation master plan is revamping the City Park summer camp building and the aquatics facilities at the MARC.

Dias said it could be the first major capital project the city pursues since revamping the library in 2015.

“We’re really excited,” he said. “It’s been a while since we made some comprehensive improvements to the community infrastructure and community amenities.”

The council could also approve funding for new electronic signs at bus stops around town Thursday.

The meeting begins at 4:15 p.m. in council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.