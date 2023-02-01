© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Congestion pricing? SR-248 tunnel? Park City Council dives into transit solutions

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST
marsac020123.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
A very snowy Marsac Building.

On Thursday the Park City Council will discuss unorthodox transportation ideas for SR-248 and a new pickleball facility in Quinn’s Junction.

The city council plans to jump back into a list of transportation ideas that it started considering last year. Potential strategies to combat growing gridlock include congestion pricing during peak times, a tunnel beneath SR-248, and expanding the Rail Trail to include aerial transit.

The city recently received an $80,000 grant from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to research the viability of some of those. City staff are looking to the council to decide what options they should evaluate further.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said solving traffic congestion around town will likely involve multiple schemes.

Later in the meeting, a large contingent of pickleball players is planning to show up in support of more places to play.

The council is set to discuss the possibility of expanding recreational facilities around Park City.

One option on the table is building 16 outdoor and eight indoor pickleball courts at the sports complex in Quinn’s Junction. Early estimates put the price tag at roughly $9 million.

In past meetings, pickleballers have passionately criticized the recreation department’s sharing of courts at the MARC, saying tennis players get too much priority.

With city council support, a request for construction management services could be put out for the project. The item is a work session on the agenda and the council does not need to vote to move the project forward.

Also included in the discussion about the recreation master plan is revamping the City Park summer camp building and the aquatics facilities at the MARC.

Dias said it could be the first major capital project the city pursues since revamping the library in 2015.

“We’re really excited,” he said. “It’s been a while since we made some comprehensive improvements to the community infrastructure and community amenities.”

The council could also approve funding for new electronic signs at bus stops around town Thursday.

The meeting begins at 4:15 p.m. in council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Tags
Park City Park City Council
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta